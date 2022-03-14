57 longbow archers take part in competition at Burton Agnes

Archers line up at 10th Abba Dabba Do Longbow competition.

There were 57 longbow archers shooting on the day with clubs competing from across Yorkshire.

The Ladies Longbow winner with the most Hits was Lindsey Sugarman, from ABBA, in secnd place with the highest Score was Jacquie McGee, from BCCB and in third place with the most Gold’s was Angela Hebdige, from Chantry Bowmen.

The Gents Longbow winner with the most Hits was Ged Hebdige, from Chantry Bowmen, in second place with the highest Score was James Stubley, from ABBA and in third place with the most golds was Ian Marr from St Georges.

The Junior Ladies Longbow winner with the most Hits was Millie Bartrop, from Dearne Valley and in second place with the highest Score was Avalon Thompson rom BCCB.

The Junior Gents Longbow winner with the most Hits was Jack Vickers from ABBA.

The Best Senior Gold on the day was won by James Stubley from ABBA. The Best Junior Gold on the day was won by Avalon Thompson from BCCB.

The Worst White, from all, at the shortest distance was won by Avalon Thompson from BCCB.

The Senior Agincourt Volley was won by Lee Bartrop from Dearne Valley.

The Junior Agincourt Volley was won by Jack Vickers from ABBA

A club spokeman said: “The weather was very windy and challenging to all. Judge Karen Hunt had a tricky day keeping all in order, but as always the longbow archers made the day a successful one.