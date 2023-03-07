News you can trust since 1882
62nd Scalby Charity Walk, Scarborough, to take place on Easter Monday - here's more

The 62nd Scalby annual charity walk is set to take place on Easter Monday (April 10).

By Duncan Atkins
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 10:31am
The 62nd Scalby charity walk takes place on Easter Monday.
The six-mile walk starts and finishes at The Plough on Scalby’s High Street, with all money raised from this year's walk going to Sparks – Solving Problems And Real Kickstart Solutions.

The ticket price for the walk, which gets under way at 10.30am, includes half a pint of bitter, lager, squash or water at the pubs en route – The Three Jolly Sailors, the Red Lion, the Blacksmiths Arms and the Oak Wheel.

Fancy dress welcome.

Tickets pre-registered are £12 over 18s, £7 under 18s, or on the day it is £14 over 18s, £7 under 18s.

You can enter online at http://bit.ly/3X6wsRU.

There are also £1 prize draw squares at each pub.

Results and presentation take place at 2.15pm at the Plough.

Last year’s event saw a record entry of 161 and raised nearly £2,000 for The Brad’s Pad.

