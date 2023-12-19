74-year-old man from Bempton, near Bridlington, convicted of arranging child sex offences

Clive Jones, of Bempton, East Riding of Yorkshire, was convicted of seven counts of arranging to commit child sex offences following a six day trial at Durham Crown Court.The offences took place earlier this year when Jones contacted a woman on numerous occasions with the intent of arranging sexual activity with a child.He has been remanded in custody for sentencing next month.Officer in the case DC Rachel Hall said: “This was a concerning case where a fully grown man was taking a sickening sexual interest in a child, arranging to meet the child and expressing perverted sexual desires.“I am reassured that he has been convicted of his crimes and is now remanded in custody, awaiting sentencing next year.“I hope this sends a very clear warning to anyone considering committing similar offences.