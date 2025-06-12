Pleasure boats take passengers out on the sea around the harbour, by Graham Templeton.placeholder image
Pleasure boats take passengers out on the sea around the harbour, by Graham Templeton.

8 wonderful pictures of Whitby submitted by our readers

By Rebecca Elliott
Published 12th Jun 2025, 08:19 BST
This week’s picturesque images from around wonderful Whitby. If you would like to see your photos featured on this page, send them to [email protected]. Please include your full name and a brief description of the image.

Please keep your fantastic pictures coming in!

Signs of spring, by Brian Murfield.

1. Whitby Reader Pictures

Signs of spring, by Brian Murfield. Photo: Brian Murfield

A stunning sunset at Whitby, by Deborah McCarthy.

2. Whitby Reader Pictures

A stunning sunset at Whitby, by Deborah McCarthy. Photo: Deborah McCarthy

This lovely image of a calm sea at Whitby was taken by Carol Cull.

3. Whitby Reader Pictures

This lovely image of a calm sea at Whitby was taken by Carol Cull. Photo: Carol Cull

Rain clouds over Whitby beach, by Paulina Templeton.

4. Whitby Reader Pictures

Rain clouds over Whitby beach, by Paulina Templeton. Photo: Paulina Templeton

