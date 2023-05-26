8-year-old child assaulted by man in a Scarborough park

The incident happened at around 2:30pm on Wednesday April 5 when a man forcibly grabbed an eight-year-old child who was playing, resulting in minor reddening to the child's arm.

North Yorkshire Police are now requesting your help to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

In particular, they would be interested information about a man, woman and child who walked away from the scene towards Dean Road and Columbus Ravine.

The man has been described by the child as being in his 50’s with a grey beard and grey hair. His height is approximately 5ft 4”, he is of medium build and was wearing a grey jacket and grey boots.

The woman is described as white, in her 40's, wearing a grey and pink coat and sunglasses. The child, who was with them was likely to be wearing a dark green coat and had a monster truck toy.

If you can help, email [email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Zoe Todd.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.