News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI

8-year-old child assaulted by man in a Scarborough park

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a child was assaulted in Scarborough.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 26th May 2023, 18:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 18:54 BST

The incident happened at around 2:30pm on Wednesday April 5 when a man forcibly grabbed an eight-year-old child who was playing, resulting in minor reddening to the child's arm.

North Yorkshire Police are now requesting your help to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In particular, they would be interested information about a man, woman and child who walked away from the scene towards Dean Road and Columbus Ravine.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after an eight-year-old child has been assualted.North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after an eight-year-old child has been assualted.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after an eight-year-old child has been assualted.
Most Popular

The man has been described by the child as being in his 50’s with a grey beard and grey hair. His height is approximately 5ft 4”, he is of medium build and was wearing a grey jacket and grey boots.

The woman is described as white, in her 40's, wearing a grey and pink coat and sunglasses. The child, who was with them was likely to be wearing a dark green coat and had a monster truck toy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you can help, email [email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Zoe Todd.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230060526.