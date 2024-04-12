The event takes place on May 11

Following on from the success of a 70s disco event last year which resulted in over £2,000 for local schools, organisers Sara Pickering and Tracy Squire were encouraged to stage a further event, and have now advanced the decade forward by organising a ‘Back To The 80s’ themed dance night.

The evening will be hosted by DJ Magic Mike with an appearance by special guest Krystal.

The Sea Cadets are a charity that aims to provide children and young people of all abilities and backgrounds with valuable opportunities that would not be available to them otherwise.

Additionally, the organisation offers a range of practical nationally-recognised qualifications alongside four hours per week of physical activity on land or at sea.

The staff are all unpaid volunteers.

The Scarborough Sea Cadets, who have been established for over a century, have a current cohort of 100 members aged between 10 to 18.

The organisers are aiming to raise funds to specifically allow local Sea Cadet youngsters the opportunity to experience an offshore residential voyage which involves a week at sea.

Aboard, the cadets learn teamwork, resilience and hard work taking turns to navigate, steer, set sails, clean and maintain the vessel.

Centrally organised via the headquarters, these voyages mean the cadets may have to travel long distances unsupervised to the South coast by train, joining a staff crew that is unfamiliar to them.

Due to a variety of reasons, medical or special educational needs, financial or age related, many local cadets are denied this unique opportunity.

The goal is for a unit trip to a vessel booked and organised by the Scarborough Cadets staff team, the cost of each such expedition being around £2,500.

“Our fundraising has got off to a good start with very generous donations from SALT (Scarborough and Locals Together), Our Co, Boyes, Proudfoots, The Harbour Bar, Scarborough Flooring and Scarborough Group International,” Mrs. Pickering stated.

The organisers are endeavouring to raise as much money as possible through ticket sales, raffles, games and quizzes.

Mrs. Squire, a Sea Cadet volunteer added, “We are looking forward to a summer of excursions, regattas, activities on and off the water and being able to fund another offshore residential voyage on board the sailing barge Thalatta.

“It is thanks to the generosity of donors and fundraising events like the forthcoming 80s disco that we can continue to provide our cadets with these valuable experiences.”

The ticket-only event, priced at £7 and limited to 200 attendees is on Saturday 11 th May at The Roscoe Rooms, Roscoe Street from 8pm onwards.

For more information and tickets contact the organisers on 07902 694704 or 07939 902232.