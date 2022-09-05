News you can trust since 1882
80th anniversary of teenage soldier's death in Whitby: family plea to put flowers on his plaque

A relative of the only British soldier to be killed by enemy action in Whitby during World War 2 is appealing to the people of the town to remember him on the 80th anniversary of his death.

By Duncan Atkins
Monday, 5th September 2022, 8:04 am
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 8:07 am
Gunner Robert Watmore, who died in Whitby during World War 2 aged just 19.
Gunner Robert Watmore was aged just 19 when he was killed in action during an air raid on September 6, 1942.

Alison Thompson, who lives in the Scottish borders, said: “When we visit Whitby, we always bring some Scottish heather to put on his plaque near The Met.

"Sadly, we can’t make it to Whitby this year but I wondered if a kind soul would maybe put a flower on his plaque on September 6.”

Gunner Robert Watmore's memorial plaque.

Gunner Watmore, who served with the 52nd AA Training Regiment, Royal Artillery, was her grandfather’s cousin.

Mayor of Whitby, Cllr Linda Wild, has already said she’d be happy to do this, along with anyone else who may wish to do so, on the family’s behalf.

