80th anniversary of teenage soldier's death in Whitby: family plea to put flowers on his plaque

Gunner Robert Watmore, who died in Whitby during World War 2 aged just 19.

Gunner Robert Watmore was aged just 19 when he was killed in action during an air raid on September 6, 1942.

Alison Thompson, who lives in the Scottish borders, said: “When we visit Whitby, we always bring some Scottish heather to put on his plaque near The Met.

"Sadly, we can’t make it to Whitby this year but I wondered if a kind soul would maybe put a flower on his plaque on September 6.”

Gunner Robert Watmore's memorial plaque.

Gunner Watmore, who served with the 52nd AA Training Regiment, Royal Artillery, was her grandfather’s cousin.