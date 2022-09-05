80th anniversary of teenage soldier's death in Whitby: family plea to put flowers on his plaque
A relative of the only British soldier to be killed by enemy action in Whitby during World War 2 is appealing to the people of the town to remember him on the 80th anniversary of his death.
Gunner Robert Watmore was aged just 19 when he was killed in action during an air raid on September 6, 1942.
Alison Thompson, who lives in the Scottish borders, said: “When we visit Whitby, we always bring some Scottish heather to put on his plaque near The Met.
"Sadly, we can’t make it to Whitby this year but I wondered if a kind soul would maybe put a flower on his plaque on September 6.”
Most Popular
-
1
Caravan seized after owner 'disposed of toilet waste down alleyways and drains' in Scarborough
-
2
Heritage Open Days: here's what's going on around the Scarborough area
-
3
Woman found dead at home in Scarborough as police appeal to find family
-
4
Scarborough woman’s ‘lifetime opportunity’ to model in national modelling competition
-
5
Man due in court after police crackdown on Scarborough's illegal 'nuisance' motorbike riders
Gunner Watmore, who served with the 52nd AA Training Regiment, Royal Artillery, was her grandfather’s cousin.
Mayor of Whitby, Cllr Linda Wild, has already said she’d be happy to do this, along with anyone else who may wish to do so, on the family’s behalf.