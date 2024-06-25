'999 call' for Filey Junior School as emergency services take part in training day

Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Natalie Hayes joined with colleagues from the air ambulance, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, RNLI and the Coastguard, along with police volunteers Allan, Bob and Liz to provide and demonstrate important life lessons and safety messages.

PCSO Hayes was also joined by her colleagues Josh and Jeni, who helped out with sports fun and chats with the pupils around anti-social behaviour.

The pupils were then given the opportunity to try and use safety equipment from the various organisations.

PCSO Hayes said: “Today was such an important day to educate the children with the summer holidays just around the corner.

“As a team, we have shown the children examples of CPR and how to get help if they have an accident or need assistance.

“We want to show that learning can be fun.

“Everyone has had such a good day, especially the children."

PCSO Hayes has been working with the local businesses and charities in Filey who supported her with organising the event.

She said: “I would like to thank Filey Lions and Tesco for providing the fun games which made the day feel like a fair rather than a day at school.

“Also to McDonalds at Eastfield and North Yorkshire Council for funding trampolines, the bouncy castle, and the bouncy slide.

“I would also like to thank all of the businesses who donated prizes, sweets, and toys for all of the games.”

Sergeant Emma Collins from Filey's Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Natalie is dedicated to having positive interventions with our young community whilst building healthy relationships between police and other agencies.

“We want our interactions with our young people to be positive and impactive, and for our young people to know we are there to support and look out for them should they ever need our help.”

1 . Filey Junior School Emergency Services Training Day Children from Filey Junior School learned about the emergency servicesPhoto: North Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

2 . Filey Junior School Emergency Services Training Day Ready for the dayPhoto: North Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

3 . Filey Junior School Emergency Services Training Day The inflatable slide proved popular with allPhoto: North Yorkshire Police Photo Sales