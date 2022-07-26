A 29-mile East Coast pilgrimage will celebrate Augustinian Friars and their churches next month – find out how to join the event here

The cliff path at Speeton, en route from Bridlington to Filey. Photo submitted

The event starts with a breakfast launch and ‘sending out’ service at Bridlington Priory Church on Saturday, August 27.

Walkers will arrive at St Oswald’s Church in Flamborough at noon for a lunch stop then continue to St Michael’s Church, Bempton, arriving at 3.30pm.

On Sunday, August 28, they will resume walking from Bempton, stopping at St Leonard’s Church, Speeton, for lunch. The walkers will then head off along the cliff and across the beach to Filey, finishing at St Oswald’s Church at 3.30pm.

On the final day (Monday, August 29), walkers set off from St Oswald’s, following the Cleveland Way to Cayton for a lunch stop then on to Scarborough, arriving at 3.30pm for an outdoor Communion service at St Mary’s Church to mark the end of the pilgrimage.

The pilgrimage was the idea of the vicar of Filey, the Rev Nigel Chapman.

He said: “The Augustinian monks from the Priory in Bridlington founded a number of churches along the East Coast during the 12th Century. We wanted to celebrate this by creating a journey from Bridlington to Scarborough that takes in churches along the route.

“They will be open during the weekend for a variety of events including a concert, organ recitals, a flower festival and open-air services. We want to offer people a warm and inviting welcome along the way of the pilgrimage, which can be done on foot or car, bicycle or even public transport.”

Walkers are invited to sign up for the whole pilgrimage, a full day or half a day (each leg is limited to 30 people and pre registration is required).

Visit www.followingstaugustine.org.uk for more info.