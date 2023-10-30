'A bittersweet moment' - Hinderwell's Harry Schofield takes on final challenge of seven in memory of John Hunter

Harry Schofield with his friend John Hunter, who recently died.

Harry and his best friend Patrick Nedley recently completed the penultimate challenge, the Yorkshire Three Peaks, which they took on in memory of Harry’s friend John Hunter, a former athlete who recently died after battling Motor Neurone Disease.

"We got round in six hours and minutes," said Harry.

"This was the first challenge after the passing of John, so it was a very emotional one overall but I think we did him proud.”

John’s funeral was on October 18 and Harry said: “The venue at Redcar Crematorium was packed with people and the service included many stories and tributes to John's extensive running career, and his love for Whitby.

"It really was a beautiful service.”

The final challenge is on November 4 and 5 – a 24-hour, 100km hike along the Cleveland Way.

"There is a big group of us aiming to do the full hike and many more will be joining us along the way,” said Harry.

“We have raised over £7,000 so far for the Motor Neurone Disease care home at James Cook Hospital and the MND Association, which I am really happy with; it’s far more than I expected when I began all this.

"A total of 298 different people have donated, this alongside the radio interviews and newspaper articles have hopefully helped raise more awareness for this horrible disease as well.

“It's going to be a bittersweet moment finishing the final challenge.

"I’m happy to have managed to get through all seven but also gutted it's ending and that John isn't here to see us finish.

"He would have loved it.”

Harry, an NHS Physiotherapy Practitioner at James Cook Hospital and a volunteer for the MND Association, kick-started the challenges with the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon and the Dalby Inferno 50km Ultra challenge earlier in the year.

He has also taken on the National Three Peaks 24-hour challenge, running seven miles every day for seven days and the Berlin marathon, as well as adding an extra – The Black Sheep six-hour ultra.