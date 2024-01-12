A bookmaker is looking to take over the former YMCA shop in Bridlington - find out more here

A leading bookmaker is looking to take over the former YMCA shop at the bottom of King Street in Bridlington.

The BoyleSports proposal centres on the former YMCA shop. Photo: Google Maps

BoyleSports, an Irish-based gambling company formed in 1982, has applied to change the use of the building, based on the corner of the thoroughfare, from a shop to a Licensed Betting Office.

The company is also applying for the building of an infill extension to create an entrance to the front of the venue and the installation of two satellite dishes on the roof.

The YMCA site was previously the site of a Burtons Menswear shop.

A covering letter in support of the application (23/02620/PLF) to East Riding of Yorkshire Council planners, said: “Lichfields is pleased to submit a combined application seeking full planning permission for the change of use of the ground floor of 55-59 King Street, as well as external alterations and advertisement consent to facilitate its use as a betting office.”

A Heritage and Planning Statement added: “This proposal, through direct investment from BoyleSports, would contribute to the economic growth of the town centre.

"The proposal would create four full time jobs.”

Bridlington Town Council has recommended the proposal be refused “as it is considered that there is a saturation of licensed betting offices in a nationally acknowledged area of depravation”.

