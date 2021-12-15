A chance to join the All England Theatre Festival at the Bridlington Spa – here’s how to enter the drama competition

The Young Sparklers group which won the drama competition on 2020.

Bridlington Spa is once again hosting the first round of the All England Theatre Festival in March 2022.

Judged by professional adjudicators this is the only national knockout amateur drama competition in existence.

The event is open to all ages with winners from both the youth and adult sections being eligible to compete in further rounds culminating in the English and British Finals.

Some of the masks which will be part of the Older Sparklers’ (ages 12-18) entry next year.

A spokesman for the festival said: “Some local groups are already planning their entries and organisers are keen to welcome more.

“Having been forced to cancel 2021 event due to the pandemic they are aiming to bounce back bigger and better.

“Anyone interested in taking part, or would like more information, please contact Chris on 07895 068324.”