‘A cut above the rest’ - Whitby’s Colebrooke Productions returns to Pavilion for first production of 2025

After a sold-out opening night and subsequent second night, the students of Colebrooke Productions received phenomenal praise as parents, friends and the people of Whitby took to social media to offer the compliments to the school and its students.

“What an emotional journey I’ve been on tonight”, said one audience member, while another said: “Just incredible.

"So much hard work and dedication from teachers and students and parents too, is amazing.

"The show was so polished and professional.”

Principal Chris Colebrooke said: “The Clubland Section got them all up on their feet.

"The Clubland Portal saw the youngest commercial class rise to the challenge of dancing to six clubland songs back to back.

“The remix I made has been requested by so many parents.

"Clubland was highlighted on social media as a stand-out for the young performers with multiple audience members commenting.

“It was my favourite of the night."

Colebrooke Productions also produced its most powerful, emotional and sensitive piece to date, with a historical dystopian routine about the atrocities of the Third Reich.

“They all rose with such professionalism to the challenge,” said Chris.

“We all know about the history and the damage they inflicted on the world, but with the world as it is now, out piece had an important message - ‘those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it’.”

The show was the final show for long-time students Rosie Young and Gracie Boocock, who have been part of the performing arts academy since its inception.

Rosie will be heading off to study event management and Gracie will be following her performing dream as she heads off to the prestigious Bird College, London.

After a social media flood of reviews and positive comments, Colebrooke Productions is now focusing on the next big items on its agenda - producing a youth version of The Wizard of Oz for summer and heading into their all-important exam season.

