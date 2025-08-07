'A great family day out' - excitement mounts for this year's Egton Show

By Duncan Atkins
Published 7th Aug 2025, 11:44 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 11:44 BST
Knowing your onions at Egton Show, 2024. picture: Richard Ponterplaceholder image
Knowing your onions at Egton Show, 2024. picture: Richard Ponter
Excitement is mounting for one of the largest agricultural shows in Yorkshire, with Egton Show due to take place this year on Wednesday August 20.

Regularly pulling in crowds in their thousands, Egton Show makes for a great family day out during the school holidays and goes ahead come rain or shine.

There will be a range animal exhibits for people to enjoy across the field including rabbits, poultry, some astonishing vegetables, horses, cows, sheep, vintage machinery and much more.

Browse a huge range of trade stands and enjoy a variety of entertainment at the show, as well a fairground, with plenty of refreshment options.

Mum and daughter having fun at Egton Show. picture: Richard Ponterplaceholder image
Mum and daughter having fun at Egton Show. picture: Richard Ponter

Egton Show is run by a dedicated team of voluntary committee members who would love to hear from anyone who’d like to get involved.

The showground in Egton is open from 8.30am, with the first judging in the main ring at 8.45am through to 5pm.

Visit https://www.egtonshow.org.uk/tickets to buy your tickets online.

