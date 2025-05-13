'A heartfelt and lively event' - Whitby community groups mark VE Day anniversary

By Duncan Atkins
Published 13th May 2025, 16:47 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 16:55 BST
Residents of Whitby’s Marton Court and Sutcliffe Court came together today at the community centre to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a heartfelt and lively event.

The celebration brought together people of all ages and served as a powerful reminder of the strength and unity within the community.

Among the guests were two gentlemen who had served in the RAF and the Green Howards, adding a special significance to the day.

The event was organised by four dedicated ladies who worked tirelessly to decorate both the site and the centre, creating a festive and welcoming atmosphere.

VE Day anniversary marked by Marton Court and Sutcliffe Court residents in Whitby.

Their efforts, along with the support of other volunteers who helped in the kitchen and served refreshments, made the day memorable.

A buffet was enjoyed by all, with food contributed by many of the residents.

The celebration also included a raffle and a bric-a-brac sale, raising £218 in support of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary.

