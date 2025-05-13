'A heartfelt and lively event' - Whitby community groups mark VE Day anniversary

Residents of Whitby’s Marton Court and Sutcliffe Court came together today at the community centre to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a heartfelt and lively event.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The celebration brought together people of all ages and served as a powerful reminder of the strength and unity within the community.

Among the guests were two gentlemen who had served in the RAF and the Green Howards, adding a special significance to the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was organised by four dedicated ladies who worked tirelessly to decorate both the site and the centre, creating a festive and welcoming atmosphere.

VE Day anniversary marked by Marton Court and Sutcliffe Court residents in Whitby.

Their efforts, along with the support of other volunteers who helped in the kitchen and served refreshments, made the day memorable.

A buffet was enjoyed by all, with food contributed by many of the residents.

The celebration also included a raffle and a bric-a-brac sale, raising £218 in support of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary.