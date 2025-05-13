'A heartfelt and lively event' - Whitby community groups mark VE Day anniversary
The celebration brought together people of all ages and served as a powerful reminder of the strength and unity within the community.
Among the guests were two gentlemen who had served in the RAF and the Green Howards, adding a special significance to the day.
The event was organised by four dedicated ladies who worked tirelessly to decorate both the site and the centre, creating a festive and welcoming atmosphere.
Their efforts, along with the support of other volunteers who helped in the kitchen and served refreshments, made the day memorable.
A buffet was enjoyed by all, with food contributed by many of the residents.
The celebration also included a raffle and a bric-a-brac sale, raising £218 in support of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary.
