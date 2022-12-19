A look ahead to Scarborough's traditional Boxing Day events - here's all you need to know

Boxing Day football on South Bay Beach. The Firemen v the Fishermen

The Fishermen v Firemen Charity Football Match started in 1893 to raise money for the children of five Scarborough fishermen who drowned at sea aboard the Evelyn and Maud.

Teams gather outside Lloyds TSB on Newborough at 10am and march through town to the beach, accompanied by Looney Tunes from the Comic Band.

At 10.30am, mayor Eric Broadbent will kick off the match and the only rule is that the players' top hats must stay on - if a player loses their hat the other team is awarded a free kick.

Scarborough Boxing Day Raft Race fun

The game should be finished by midday and will raise funds for the Fishermen & Firemen's Charity Fund which provides help for the elderly and infirm during the winter.

As well as the football match, a mile of pennies and other coins will be collected along the foreshore.

This long standing tradition also raises money for the Fishermen & Firemen's Charity Fund.

It begins on the kerb outside the Lifeboat House and continues along the seafront.

The Crazy Raft Race, organised by the Sub Aqua Club will begin with the grand paddle off at 12.30pm in the Harbour.

Teams compete with rafts they have built themselves in a bid to be the fastest round the course.

Things are made more difficult for the contestants at the start line where both opponents and the watching audience throw eggs and flour at the rafts.