'A moving and significant event' - Whitby teenager 'honoured' to be at Westminster VE Day service
Milly Marr described the service as “a moving and significant event to remember those who served in the war and to celebrate its end”.
She said: It was a privilege to be present for such a powerful and important moment in our nation’s history.
“The service was both uplifting and poignant.
"Held in the breathtaking setting of Westminster Abbey, it struck a powerful balance between commemoration and celebration.
"There was a real sense of national pride as music filled the space - from the uplifting choir performances to the heartfelt readings that reflected on both the relief and hope felt at the end of the war.
"Sharing that moment with veterans, officials, and other young people reminded me that peace is something to be treasured and actively protected.”
Milly pointed out that there has been a lot of media coverage recently suggesting that young people are unaware of the meaning of VE Day but as a Youth Collaborator for HM Government’s National Youth Strategy, representing Yorkshire and the Humber, she’s part of a generation determined to challenge that narrative.
"We understand the weight of what was sacrificed for the freedoms we enjoy today, and we know that honouring those sacrifices means striving for a world without war,” said Milly, who is studying A Levels in Environmental Science, English Language and Art at Middlesbrough College.
Milly was invited to the service in recognition of her work on the National Youth Strategy — a project working alongside the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, and delivered by organisations including the #iwill movement, Savanta, and My Life My Say.
"As part of the youth advisory board, I help gather research and provide evidence-based recommendations for the strategy report, which is vital in supporting young people like myself with the challenges we face today.
"Our goal is to ensure that young people’s voices are at the heart of national policy, and we have already engaged over 10,000 young people across England in shaping this vision,” she added.
“I believe it’s time for a shift in how young people’s contributions are represented in the media, especially around events of national remembrance.
"The VE Day service was a truly special experience.”
