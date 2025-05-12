'A moving and significant event' - Whitby teenager 'honoured' to be at Westminster VE Day service

A 16-year-old Whitby student had the honour of attending the VE Day service concert at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milly Marr described the service as “a moving and significant event to remember those who served in the war and to celebrate its end”.

She said: It was a privilege to be present for such a powerful and important moment in our nation’s history.

“The service was both uplifting and poignant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitby's Milly Marr, front row, second from left, at the VE Day service in London.

"Held in the breathtaking setting of Westminster Abbey, it struck a powerful balance between commemoration and celebration.

"There was a real sense of national pride as music filled the space - from the uplifting choir performances to the heartfelt readings that reflected on both the relief and hope felt at the end of the war.

"Sharing that moment with veterans, officials, and other young people reminded me that peace is something to be treasured and actively protected.”

Milly pointed out that there has been a lot of media coverage recently suggesting that young people are unaware of the meaning of VE Day but as a Youth Collaborator for HM Government’s National Youth Strategy, representing Yorkshire and the Humber, she’s part of a generation determined to challenge that narrative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milly Marr, right of photo, at Westminster Abbey.

"We understand the weight of what was sacrificed for the freedoms we enjoy today, and we know that honouring those sacrifices means striving for a world without war,” said Milly, who is studying A Levels in Environmental Science, English Language and Art at Middlesbrough College.

Milly was invited to the service in recognition of her work on the National Youth Strategy — a project working alongside the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, and delivered by organisations including the #iwill movement, Savanta, and My Life My Say.

"As part of the youth advisory board, I help gather research and provide evidence-based recommendations for the strategy report, which is vital in supporting young people like myself with the challenges we face today.

"Our goal is to ensure that young people’s voices are at the heart of national policy, and we have already engaged over 10,000 young people across England in shaping this vision,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitby teenager Milly Marr outside Westminster Abbey on the occasion of the VE Day anniversary service.

“I believe it’s time for a shift in how young people’s contributions are represented in the media, especially around events of national remembrance.

"The VE Day service was a truly special experience.”