A new musical will focus on Bridlington's barrow boys - and how you can take part in the production

A new community musical based on the Bridlington Railway Station ‘barrow boys’ has been created by a prolific local writer.

“Mind your backs – mind your backs!” was the cry often heard on many a Bridlington street back in bygone days as youngsters, guiding holidaymakers arriving at the railway station to their hotels and guest houses, trundled along with their home made barrows containing the visitor’s suitcases; earning themselves some welcome pocket money into the bargain.

Today, many people using the train station will have seen Bridlington man Stephen Carvill’s sculpture of such a youngster with his barrow; it was this that gave actor/writer John D Slater the inspiration to write the community musical, Mind Your Backs, a tribute to those youngsters and the town they grew up in and which he hopes to stage locally in the not too distant future.

Mr Slater said: “People from the area, with an interest in any aspect of performance, are invited to join John at Bridlington Priory Church Rooms at 2pm on Sunday, February 23 to see how they can be part of the exciting event.

John D Slater.

"It will be a first for Bridlington.

"Enthusiastic people, with or without experience, are invited to come join the team – to play parts, help with costumes and props or simply to dress in the apparel of the time, which in this production will be the fifties.”

Any venues that would like to stage the production can contact John at [email protected] or call him on 01262 601456.

Rehearsal venues are also needed.