A Night Like No Other for Harrogate charity which has made 'incredible progress' in treating cancer

The owners of one of Britain’s greatest stately homes have opened up on their own family history of cancer and why they are supporting the work of a Harrogate charity.

This autumn, the Hon Nicholas and Victoria Howard will open the doors of their magnificent Yorkshire country house, the iconic Castle Howard, for a truly special occasion: a Gala Dinner for Harrogate based charity Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Called A Night Like No Other, the event will be a celebration of the people in Yorkshire who, for 100 years, have united to bring life-saving breakthroughs, discoveries and progress in cancer research to the region.

Located 15 miles north of York, Castle Howard has been the home of the Carlisle branch of the Howard family for more than 300 years and is used to hosting memorable events.

But this particular one holds extra meaning for Nicholas and Victoria, both of whom have had experience of cancer.

Nicholas Howard said: “Both Victoria and I have learned the importance of speaking openly about cancer.

"In the past, people didn’t talk about it, but progress is much easier when we can have open conversations without shame.

"The Gala Dinner is a chance to start those conversations.”

Victoria Howard was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago and is a passionate advocate for the role of research in advancing cancer treatments, ensuring they reach those who need them.

“Both of us have had experiences of cancer, giving us a natural affinity for the work and mission of Yorkshire Cancer Research,” said Victoria.

"It’s a cause that resonates deeply, as it has impacted not only our lives but many others in our lives.”

Victoria’s breast cancer was detected through screening, resulting in it being caught early and successfully treated with radiotherapy.

She continues to attend regular screenings due to carrying the BRCA gene mutation, which increases her risk of developing certain cancers.

“I carry the BRCA gene mutation, directly connecting me to the groundbreaking work the charity funds,” said Victoria.

"My family has a history of breast cancer, and we sadly lost many of my female relatives at a young age.

"Now, with the incredible progress being made in cancer and genetics, I’m hopeful we’ll see more cutting-edge treatments and greater opportunities for people to take part in genetic testing.”

One example of this progress is the PROTECT-C study, funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research and led by researchers at Queen Mary University of London. This pioneering clinical trial will offer thousands of women in Yorkshire the opportunity to be tested for genetic mutations that increase their risk of breast, ovarian and womb cancer.

It is estimated that 19,000 women in Yorkshire carry the mutations tested for in the trial yet, the majority remain unidentified.

PROTECT-C aims to save lives by helping women who have not previously undergone genetic testing to find out if they are at higher risk of cancer.

Those found to be at higher risk can choose to take measures to prevent breast, womb and ovarian cancer developing.

Victoria said: “Thanks to regular screening, my cancer was detected early and it was removed and treated successfully.

"Early detection through screening can be life-saving.”

Victoria’s experience with the BRCA gene mutation has deepened her interest in genetic testing and targeted cancer therapies.

One of her motivations for supporting Yorkshire Cancer Research came from her learning about the charity’s role in the discovery of a life-saving cancer drug called Lynparza and the discovery of the first PARP inhibitor.

She said: “I’ve been impressed by the achievements of Yorkshire Cancer Research’s work, including the role the charity played in the discovery of the first PARP inhibitor, a pioneering cancer treatment that my own oncologist also happened to be involved in.

"Progress is happening all the time, and I remain hopeful for the future.”

For Nicholas Howard, supporting the work of Yorkshire Cancer Research is also personal, following his own diagnosis with prostate cancer.

“For us, the Gala Dinner is not just about raising funds but also raising awareness.

"Cancer affects everyone, and the work of Yorkshire Cancer Research is transforming lives.

"It’s remarkable to think the charity is marking its 100th anniversary - a testament to the supporters and researchers in Yorkshire who continue to make great strides in cancer research.”

To book for A Night Like No Other at Castle Howard and support life-saving cancer research, visit: https://www.yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk/events-fundraising/a-night-like-no-other