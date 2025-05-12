'A profound love of Whitby' - tribute paid to former Whitby Mayor and Lucky Duck shop owner Dorothy Clegg

Tribute has been paid to a senior councillor and a former Mayor of Whitby, Dorothy Clegg, who has died at the age of 93.

Her friend Elizabeth Cheyne, who also lived on Sandgate, along with Dorothy, said she was “one of those wonderful people” who came to work and live in Whitby and help to make it the interesting place it is.

"When I first met her, more than 30 years ago, she was wearing a smart boiler suit and one of her arms was down a blocked drain because she was cleaning the area of Grape Lane where the Captain Cook Museum stands (or Grope Lane as it was once called because it was always cold, dark and full of shadows.)

"Dorothy could always be contacted at her shop, The Lucky Duck Shop, where every day she made hundreds of small glass ducks which were taken away to places all over the world.

Coun Dorothy Clegg.

"She lived over the shop, always sharing the space with a beloved cat and often a rescued Afghan Hound.

"As I lived just across the road we became firm friends and over the years I was invited to walk the dog with her on the regular daily route up the 199 Steps, round St Mary's Churchyard and down again.

"We never missed a piece of litter on the way round the route and Dorothy always had a smile for the people she met.

"Her advice and her knowledge of how the town works was incredible.

"As councillor and Mayor she always would come to people's aid and always had time to listen.

"As time progressed I learned how to make ducks’ bottoms as I sat in the shop working with her.

"In those days people could watch them being made as there was a safety glass installed.

"It was a place for putting the world to rights and a warm shelter from the cold outside.”

Elizabeth said Dorothy – who was formerly a teacher at Eskdale School - was always immensely proud of her staff at the Lucky Duck Shop.

"They had to keep things shipshape when she was away at meetings in Whitby and Scarborough, performing her mayoral duties.

"Her sitting room was always full of the sounds of visiting well-wishers and the kettle was always well used, and very welcome when plans for the town's activities were being mulled over,” she said.

"I was happy to help with the running of her well loved garden beside the River Esk which she loved and where she could sometimes take a short rest.

“Dorothy's life was very much changed during the Covid years and her friends were not able to visit her, a problem which many people had to share.

"I would like to thank her for her profound love of Whitby and all she did to help make it a place of which to be very proud.”

Dorothy became Borough Mayoress 25 years ago and her consort, Cathy Ingledow, described Dorothy at the time as “an indefatigable worker, who lives, breathes and sleeps council.”

Elizabeth was also chiefly Dorothy's dog walker when not at work at East Whitby School.