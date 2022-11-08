A right Royal welcome for William and Kate at Scarborough's Rainbow Centre

The Prince and Princess of Wales talk to nursery children at the Rainbow Centre in Scarborough. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Rainbow Centre CEO Kerry Hillier said: “We’d known that they were coming for about three weeks, but it was under embargo. We weren’t allowed to share it with the staff or the trustees as we were concerned that if it did get leaked we might miss out.

"They were interested in the Cost of Living crisis and wanted to know how we deal with that and how it’s impacting our clients. The rising cost of food is having a huge impact, and the cost of heating and lighting is also hitting us as a charity.

While at the centre, the Prince and Princess were given a tour of the foodbank and also spent time at the Rainbow Centre’s Mucktubs Nursery.

The Prince and Princess of Wales met staff and service users at the Rainbow Centre. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Naomi Forbes who runs Mucktubs said: “It was amazing, the whole day. The thing that struck me was how compassionate they were.

"They were really interested in what we had to say and they were wonderful with the clients. They have a natural ability to make people feel at ease.

"Kate is so much more beautiful in real life.

"She got down straight away to play with the children and even they were looking at her in awe

During their visit the Royal Couple learnt more about the Cost of Living crisis. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“The children knew who they were from when we did the jubilee event, but the children were just right, they knew they were Royal, but they stilled passed them the Playdo not worried about their clothes or anything.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales are waved goodbye as they leave the Rainbow Centre in Scarborough. Picture Bruce Rollinson