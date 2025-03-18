A 'roarsome' Easter in store at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) is set to take families on a prehistoric adventure this Easter, with a host of dinosaur-themed activities and heritage railway experiences from April 5 to 21.

During the week, there will be a special visiting locomotive as No. 45596 Bahamas takes to the NYMR tracks for the first time.

From meeting baby dinosaurs and digging for fossils to snapping a selfie in a giant dinosaur egg, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at one of the UK’s most popular heritage railways.

The Easter activities are part of the Railway 200 celebrations, marking 200 years since the birth of the modern railway in the UK.

As visitors travel aboard the historic locomotives, they can reflect on the evolution of rail travel while embracing the Jurassic-themed Easter adventure.

The line up of dinosaur-themed events include:

Meet the Baby Dinosaurs (April 18 to 21, Goathland Station, £10 per child) Follow the dinosaur footprints and come face to face with adorable baby dinosaurs.

A magical experience for young dino fans.

No.45596 Bahamas takes to the NYMR tracks for the very first time.

Show times are scheduled to align with train departures from Whitby and Pickering.

Dino Dig (April 5 to 17 at Pickering Station, April 18 to 21 at Goathland Station)

Budding palaeontologists can uncover hidden fossils in sand trays, offering hands-on excavation fun from 10am.

Make a Dino Footprint (April 18 to 21, Goathland Station) Children can get creative with clay and craft their own dinosaur footprint keepsake from 10am.

Dino Egg Selfie Stations (April 18 to 21)

Giant dinosaur eggs will be placed at select stations for cracking selfie moments.

Spot the Dinosaur Eggs (April 5 to 21)

Search for the hidden dino eggs at each stop to add an extra challenge for explorers.

A downloadable activity sheet packed with fun facts, puzzles, and challenges will be available to test visitors’ dino knowledge.

Charlotte Hawes, Events & Guest Experience Manager at NYMR, said: “This Easter, we’re thrilled to bring families an experience that combines the magic of heritage rail travel with the excitement of the prehistoric era.

"From meeting baby dinosaurs to digging for fossils, there’s so much for visitors of all ages to enjoy.”

Beyond the dinosaur-themed activities, NYMR has more in store for families looking for unique experiences:

Star Gazing (April 4, The Outstation, Stape, £10 per person)

Join Whitby and District Astronomical Society for an evening of stellar exploration at one of the best night sky viewing locations in the North York Moors.

Big Science Show (April 5 to 6, Pickering Station Classroom, £8 per person)

Expect jaw-dropping experiments, fascinating facts, and hands-on science activities that will amaze children and adults.

No. 45596 Bahamas Visit (April 5 to 13, excluding April 9)

Experience the sights and sounds of steam history as No. 45596 Bahamas appears at the NYMR for the first time.

Thanks to the Bahamas Locomotive Society, this iconic locomotive will be running on the standard services this April, offering visitors the chance to witness its power and charm up close.

The 200 Trail

The NYMR has launched a new experience this spring, the 200 Trail, a key event in the national Railway 200 celebrations.

The trail encourages people alike to explore the first 40 fun activities of this year-long challenge, while travelling along the heritage railway.

Visit www.nymr.co.uk/easter-fun for more.