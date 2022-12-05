Mike Padgham, of Saint Cecilia's Care Group, says the Government has serious questions to answer following comments from the former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

In diaries written by the former Health Secretary, and published by the Daily Mail, comments were made stating that the vast majority of infections brought into homes came were “mainly by staff” and not from people being discharged from hospital without being tested.

Hancock also wrote: “The main takeaway is that the virus is primarily being brought in by staff, not by elderly people who’ve been discharged from hospital. This explains a lot.”

Mike Padgham has shared fury at Matt Hancock’s latest comments on covid in care homes. (Matt Hancock photo: ISABEL INFANTES / Getty Images)

The provider organisation, The Independent Care Group (ICG) said the remarks defied belief.

Chair of the Independent Care Group Mike Padgham said: “If this was the thinking at the time, then those in Government have some very serious questions to answer – to those who lost loved ones in care and nursing home and the staff who were fighting tooth and nail to protect their residents.”

“When Covid-19 broke out, the Government’s first reaction was that our homes didn’t need to do anything different.

“They then starved us of proper PPE whilst they concentrated resources on the NHS. During this time people were being discharged from hospital into care and nursing homes – without being tested – and, in my view, bringing covid into those homes.

“To suggest that the loss of life, heartache and serious illness caused by covid was in some way down to the homes and their staff is an outrageous slur on those amazing, hard-working and caring individuals who gave blood, sweat and tears to keep people safe.

“If we assume that Mr Hancock’s diary entry reflects the thinking of his department at the time then that poses some very serious questions about the Government’s handling of Covid-19 in care settings.

