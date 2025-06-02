'A significant boost' - cash raised for Scarborough animal welfare charities

The Scarborough and District Animal Welfare Group raised more than £1,700 for the Caring4Critters charity in Huntriss Row, by holding a tombola in the town centre recently.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In turn Caring4Critters provides funds for four local animal welfare charities – Yorkshire Coast Dog Rescue, CrittersinCrisis, Yorkshire Seal Group and the Northern Badger Group.

Organised by Maria McGovern with Sue Kendall, owner of Caring4Critters, they are very pleased with the results of all their efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs McGovern said: “Once again, we are so grateful for the help and support extended by local traders, and the people of Scarborough, for the tombola prizes given and the cash donations made.

Stall volunteers from left: Lorraine Harnett, Sue Witty, Sue Kendall, Jenny Cutforth, Maria McGovern, Pam Martin and Jenny Davenport. Missing from photo is Margaret Hill.

"Quite simply, they all made the event possible.

“We also thankful for the support of the general public when they bought the tickets at the stall.

"It is a case of Scarborough people supporting Scarborough-based charities.”

Mrs McGovern also appreciates the help from the volunteers who worked on the tombola stall, and collections, plus the support given by family and friends in the lead-up to the event, with the storage and transportation of all the prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To round off a successful campaign, Mrs McGovern, on behalf of the Animal Welfare Group, presented Mrs Kendall with a cheque for £1,715 at the Huntriss Row shop.

Mrs Kendall added: “We are so pleased to accept this donation, with our thanks to all involved with the tombola.

"It will significantly boost our funding to the animal welfare charities, and help to provide additional facilities at the new Aberdeen Walk shop.”

Mrs McGovern and her team are already looking forward to putting on next year’s tombola.