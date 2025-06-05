'A spine-tingling event for those who dare' - North Yorkshire Moors Railway hosts Mad Alice’s Ghost Train

Mad Alice on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

This October and November, the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) is hosting an all-new immersive event for fans of the supernatural – Mad Alice’s Ghost Train.

For the first time, the heritage railway is giving guests the chance to discover the darker, haunted side of the moors.

The experience is led by the infamous Mad Alice from The Bloody Tour of York.

Visitors can step aboard if they dare and journey through darkness from Pickering to Levisham and back, encountering live actors and spooky tales, including learning about the mysterious ghosts that still haunt the carriages and stations.

The event includes live story-telling from Mad Alice, supernatural folklore from across the moors, and a dramatic retelling of The Signalman by Charles Dickens – a ghost story inspired by a deadly train crash the author witnessed firsthand.

Guests aged 18+ will receive a mini Mad Alice York Gin & Tonic, courtesy of York Gin - with soft drink options also available.

Charlotte Hawes, Events Manager at the NYMR, said: “We’re incredibly excited to launch Mad Alice’s Ghost Train - it’s unlike anything we’ve done before.

"Combining gothic storytelling, the unique setting of our historic railway, and the legends of the moors creates something truly special.

"It’s a chance to see the NYMR in a whole new light.”

Mad Alice said there are some great ghost stories to be told.

“I'm looking forward to bringing these stories to life on the historic railway on the beautiful North York Moors where myths and legends interweave with the landscape,” she said.

"I expect the real ghosts of the carriages may even put their own spin on the night's events ... anything can happen.

"If that's the case, we do have some gin from York Gin to steady your nerves!"

For those brave enough, the event dates are October 19 and 26, and November 2 at 6pm to 7pm or 7.45pm to 8.45pm.

Tickets are priced at £40 for adults and £35 for under 18s (minimum age 14).

A limited early bird discount is available.

Visit www.nymr.co.uk/ghosttrain for more information and to book your tickets.