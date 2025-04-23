A Stroll With Stu: Celebrating a milestone birthday with a glorious walk around Danby, near Whitby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I celebrated my 70th birthday in early April and was alarmed to receive one of those annoying pop-up adverts on Facebook, of a poster showing significant events in 1955.

Tucked away in the corner of the poster was a little note showing life expectancy at the time, to be 69.8 years.

So, it seems I did well to get past January and with three older siblings, I reckon my Mam and Dad did a decent job despite the Woodbines.

To mark the occasion, Mrs Stroll and I had a night in the excellent Fox & Hounds at Ainthorpe and took in a little walk around Danby in the gorgeous weather, which came along to embellish the fun.

Pretty Ainthorpe.

A few days later, by the way, I took a short bucket-list trip to the isle of Barra in the Outer Hebrides, and it was so jaw-droppingly beautiful, I just have to mention it here.

The catchment area of the Whitby Gazette doesn’t extend to the Western Isles of Scotland, so I can only mention it in passing, but if you’ve ever fancied deserted white beaches, turquoise seas and wildlife galore, I recommend it with knobs, bells and whistles on.

It isn’t so difficult either – daily ferries from Oban and twice-daily flights from Glasgow Airport at surprisingly good prices.

That concludes my bit for the Barra Tourist Board.

Map of the walk around Danby and Ainthorpe.

Back in Danby - an equally beautiful area, right on your doorstep - we started with a quick visit to the Stonehouse Bakery café for coffee, cake and sandwiches.

The sun had brought out several other walkers and cyclists who had the same refuelling needs, and they looked as impressed with the place as we were.

We took the road route towards the Moors centre (a path runs behind the houses to your left if you prefer) because after a mile, this takes to you to a gate on your right, just before a steep descent, marked as the pedestrian route into the visitor centre.

Head steeply down steps, then left along the terraced garden, beginning to burst into colourful life for another long summer.

View from Ainthorpe.

We had a look around the shop and art gallery in the main building.

There are some seriously talented people in these parts, and their work is showcased throughout the year with regular themes and events advertised on the North York Moors National Park website.

Outside, two parties of primary age children were enjoying a lesson al fresco.

I assumed they’d come especially by coach from some inner-city school, but when I asked the teacher where they were from, he said “Danby, mate. If it’s really nice weather, we bring them out here rather than do what we would have done anyway in a stuffy old classroom”.

A peacock butterfly on the moorland.

Can’t fault the guy – great plan!

Walk through the grassy area in front of the Moors Centre, heading downhill towards the river.

There are various other attractions and play areas for kids to enjoy while Mum and Dad eat the entire picnic hamper and guzzle Prosecco.

Cross the footbridge over the river, following a distinct path up and right to gain nice views of the meandering Esk, before crossing the railway line and soon emerging on to a quiet lane.

Turn left, and the road takes you to Duck Bridge.

Nothing to do with Mallards or other animal quackers, the bridge is named after George Duck a local builder, who rebuilt the bridge in 1717.

Horse in a field in Danby.

The road avoids the bridge now, opting for a lower level which is a ford in the wettest of weathers.

Turn right ahead of the bridge, to begin a climb up the narrow and quiet Castle Lane.

At the top of the hill, with views of Danby Castle (now a popular wedding venue) close on your left, follow the road right.

After a few hundred yards, look out for a green footpath sign leading you downhill to your right passing a large barn, but keeping close to the stone wall.

You’ll soon reach the sprawling Castle Houses Farm, where a wide path goes diagonally left, downhill, crossing three fields to reach a fence enclosing the local cricket pitch.

Head left, and after the next stile or gate (can’t remember!) take a short left path, then follow it to the right for a mile or so, eventually rising uphill and depositing you on Brook Lane, very close to the Fox and Hounds pub.

I recommend further refreshments – perhaps using the outside tables where the views are a joy in this pretty part of Ainthorpe.

Return to Danby by heading downhill past an impossibly gorgeous chocolate-box cottage and its

resident doves, eventually turning right onto the main road, then descending over the river.

I’m sure I saw an otter there once, but it scarpered and hid under the bridge.

It might still be there!