A Stroll With Stu: Enjoy a full Dulux chart of autumnal colours in Mulgrave to Whitby seven-mile walk

Autumnal colours at Mulgrave Woods.

They’ll be bare twigs now, mind, but this will still be a cracking walk to offset some Christmas calories, though please be aware that the woods are only open on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays (on other days, they are taken in and stored in a lock-up near Lythe bank).

Start at Sandsend, taking the path on the same side of the beck as the Hart Inn, heading into the woods with the stream on your right.

The wide path passes car parks and sheds where the Marquess of Normanby keeps his tractors, before crossing the beck, climbing up into trees and passing a pretty house on your right.

A map of the Mulgrave to Whitby walk

Follow the path for half a mile admiring the mature trees and pretty clearings.

Just after passing a tin shack, take the left fork which will soon lead to a second left fork, dropping downhill to cross a bridge.

Curl round to your left and soon take a right fork heading steadily uphill for 15 minutes or so.

Eventually you will emerge - puffing a bit – at the South Lodge entrance to Mulgrave Woods, with twin guardian lions adorning the gateposts.

The path along Whitby seafront, looking towards town.

Turn left on the minor road, then quickly right on a signed bridleway to Heulah Farm.

The track bends right to pass through the farm then down over a little brook, before curving left again and fizzling out as it climbs up through a grassy field.

Take a quick look behind you where the new Mulgrave Castle now stands prominently in the distance, overlooking the woods in which I’d just enjoyed a full Dulux chart of autumnal colours.

A marked gate half way up the slope takes you left on a lovely path past the impressive Heulah Cottage.

The neatly manicured grounds of Raithwaite Sandsend.

Suddenly, fantastic views have emerged of Whitby and the coast stretching for miles from left to right.

It still amazes me that, back in 2010, there was no walking column in the Whitby Gazette.

Readers, we live in an extraordinarily handsome corner of the world that is full of contrast, awash with colour, criss-crossed with beauty and steeped in history.

I’m rather proud that I’ve had the privilege to describe it to you (mixed with my dodgy attempts at humour) for a dozen years, and I hereby send Christmas greeting to the editor who said “Go on then” when I first approached him to propose this column back in the day.

Mulgrave Castle.

Turn left on the road, then quickly right along a signed path.

On the map, it is shown as a straight line towards woodland above Raithwaite Hall, but the last field had been ploughed and planted (though it is no great shakes to follow the field boundaries on your right).

The path on the opposite side of the field is clear and obvious as it drops steadily downhill through bushes, soon leading to thicker woodland and finally to the lake that adorns the grounds of Raithwaite Hall Hotel.

Rather scrumptiously manicured, feel free to appreciate the groundsman’s efforts as you approach the hotel, with the sound of clinking cutlery drifting over from those enjoying a posh lunch on the terrace.

Head right, across a bridge, ahead of the hotel (otherwise you’ll get stuck in a dead end – the first time I’ve ever got hopelessly lost in the grounds of a hotel).

A path leads up and right towards Whitby, but having done it before I figured that after heavy overnight rain it would be a bit of a clagfest, so I continued down the hotel access road to join the A174 half a mile up from Sandsend.

Take the pavement footpath towards Whitby and 200 yards past the Golf Club entrance, turn left on a wide track heading for the sea.

You have three choices to get to Whitby (four if you include the bus stop back on the A174).

The first is along the high North Promenade (past the Arnold Palmer crazy golf course) by taking a path heading upwards just after passing under the golfer’s bridge.

The second, is along the seashore prom past an array of colourful beach huts.

And the third – if the tide is out – is along the beach itself.

Either way, the cafes, pubs, shops, restaurants and wheel-em-in machines will soon be yours to savour.

The excellent Arch and Abbey micropub was where I first rested my achy feet, followed by a visit to Silver Street fisheries for fish n chips of exceptional quality and value.

I always feel a bit uneasy about recommending any retail outlet of any description in Whitby, as there are so many stonking places to choose form.