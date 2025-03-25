A Surprise Visitor from Germany: Seal 2895 Makes Waves on Yorkshire’s Coast

Beth Thompon counting seals on the beach (c) Cate Holborn Yorkshire Wildlife Trust

A remarkable visitor recently graced the shores of East Yorkshire, captivating marine researchers and conservationists alike.

A female grey seal, identified as Seal 2895, was spotted in December 2024 by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s marine experts during a routine seal survey.

Cate Holborn from Yorkshire Wildlife Trust said: “Surveys help us to understand seals, where they are and their population numbers, so they can be better protected.

“She was identified by a distinctive and humane orange flipper tag, which are used by research and rehabilitation centres to track and monitor seals.

Grey seal with tag 2895 (c) Beth Thompson Yorkshire Wildlife Trust

“Through records, it was confirmed that this seal had been rehabilitated at the renowned Seehundstation Friedrichskoog centre in Germany, after being found malnourished.”

Seal 2895’s story began in Heligoland, a small German island in the North Sea, where she was born between December 2020 and January 2021.

In March 2021, she was admitted to the Seehundstation Friedrichskoog rehabilitation centre, weighing a mere 12.9 kilograms.

After receiving expert care, she was successfully released back into the wild in May 2021, having reached a healthy weight of 52.8 kilograms.

Ms Holborn said: “There had been no recorded sightings of Seal 2895 following her release until Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s remarkable discovery in East Yorkshire.

“It marks a significant milestone in her journey and offers valuable insight into the long-range movements of rehabilitated seals.

“Every seal sighting and identification contributes to crucial research aimed at understanding seal population health, movement patterns, and the effectiveness of rehabilitation programs.”

Grey seals are known to travel vast distances in search of food, often covering 70 miles or more.

However, Seal 2895’s incredible journey from Germany to East Yorkshire, spanning approximately 320 miles in a straight line, is a true testament to the species’ resilience and adaptability.

Marine wildlife does not adhere to national borders and shows why cohesive international conservation policies to protect remarkable migrating animals and their habitats are required.

Ms Holborn said: “If you are lucky enough to spot a seal, enjoy the sight at a distance and stay quiet.

“Inquisitive creatures in the water but very easily disturbed on land - back away and use binoculars or a camera to seal-watch instead.

“Keep dogs on a lead for their safety, as these wild animals have sharp teeth.

“Seals often haul out to rest, so don’t assume they need help unless visibly injured or distressed.

“If concerned, contact British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) at 01825 765546.”

Since her sighting in December, Seal 2895 has not been seen again but seals are elusive, and spotting identification tags requires ideal timing and condition.

Researchers remain hopeful that Seal 2895 may resurface in the future, offering further insights into her travels and adding to the wealth of knowledge surrounding grey seal movements.

Whether she remains in UK waters or continues her journey, her story is an inspiring example of nature’s wonders and the journeys taken.