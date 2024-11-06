'A true gentleman': Tributes paid to Scarborough undertaker Graham Roberts

Graham Roberts was a well-respected undertaker in Scarborough

Tributes have been paid to Scarborough undertaker Graham Roberts who has died at the age of 74.

Graham Roberts was born in Scarborough on June 13, 1950, the only son of George and Brenda Roberts.

He grew up in the town on Ramsey Street, the family home for over 70 years, with his sisters Christine and Brenda,

On leaving school he went to work at Tonks Funeral Directors where he stayed for 11 years before moving to S Fowler and Sons in Seamer.

In 1986, Graham set up the family business G Roberts, Independent Family Funeral Director.

He met wife to be Amanda and the couple married in 1995, welcoming their first, and only, child George in December 1996.

George said: “Dad’s incredible knowledge, dedication and commitment to the families we have cared for over the years has made us all into the people we are today.

“We have had over a thousand messages and so many cards, nobody had a bad word to say about him, he was a true gentleman – it is so nice to know that he was valued and respected in the town.

“Dad was completely committed to his work, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it was his life.

“His personality shone through in everything he did – what he had you can’t teach.

“He was a very funny man with a good sense of humour and he touched the lives of thousands of people throughout his working life.

“He will be incredibly missed by us all, but would want nothing more than the business and his legacy to continue as it has done for many years.

"We were very fortunate to have him in our lives."

Graham Roberts is survived by his wife Amanda, son George and his wife Kelly, grandchildren Amelia and Finley and sisters Christine and Brenda.

His funeral service will be held at St Mark’s Church on Saturday November 16 at 11am, followed by private burial.

Donations can be made in Graham’s memory to St Catherine’s Hospice, collection at the service or sent to G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Director, Sherwood House 119 Victoria Road, Scarborough, YO11 1SR.