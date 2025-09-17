'A unique and interesting place to draw' - artist creates new doodle map of Whitby
Dave Gee – aka Dave Draws – hailed Whitby as a “unique and interesting place to draw” which inspired him to create a new ‘take’ on the town.
Maps are sold through Dave’s online shop https://davedraws.co.uk/products/whitby-doodle-map as well as the Spirit of Whitby’s online shop and physical store.
Talking about the inspiration behind his project, Dave said: “I worked with a local brand the Spirit of Whitby to create this artwork.
"They had seen my doodle maps of different towns and cities and thought one would work well for Whitby.
“As soon as they mentioned it, I was on board.
"I think Whitby is such an interesting and unique place to draw, with all the amazing buildings and also the history that is in the town.”
David, who lives in Manchester, thinks that Whitby’s unlike any other coastal town he has drawn.
"It’s shape is quite interesting with the harbour in the middle and the landmarks on the hill on either side.
"Also there is a real density of local businesses to add to the map from the many pubs to Botham's of Whitby and Royal Fisheries.
"Then obviously there are the references to Dracula and Captain Cook that Whitby is understandably famous for.”
And what draws him to the town in general?
“I think all of the above, Whitby is good for lots of different visitors,” he said.
"If you want nice food, great scenery, history, beach days or a good pub crawl then Whitby can provide all these things.”