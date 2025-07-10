'A weekend of thrills' - 360 ALLSTARS among highlights of Scarborough Extreme

Three days of thrilling entertainment and sporting activities will come to the North Yorkshire coast this weekend when Scarborough Extreme takes centre stage.

The event, which focuses on extreme sports and music, is part of The Scarborough Fair series of festivals that are taking place in the resort during the year.

Due to the success of the inaugural festival in 2024, Scarborough Extreme has been extended and now runs from July 12 to 14.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for arts and culture, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “The Scarborough Fair is all about the diverse range of activities on offer to people across this area of the county.

“We’ve had Scarborough Fringe and Scarborough Streets, and Scarborough Art is running until August 3.

"Now it is time for Scarborough Extreme, which is designed to really take people out of their comfort zone and experience the thrilling activities on show.

“We’re committed to providing a platform for activities such as those to be found this weekend and I would encourage everyone to come down and take part.”

One of the main attractions at the festival will be the 360 ALLSTARS.

Described as a supercharged urban circus, their show features BMX, basketball, breakdancing, acrobatics and live music and they will be taking over Scarborough Spa’s Grand Hall on Monday.

The show’s director, Gene Peterson, said: “The performance is a real feast for the senses with incredible stunts and tricks being delivered by some of the world's best athletes and artists.

“It is all accompanied by a stunning live soundtrack by award-winning musicians, and some amazing production values including a spectacular video design.

“It's such a fantastic opportunity for the local community to gain access to these wonderful experiences,” he said.

“360 ALLSTARS has toured the world for the past 12 years, performing more than 3,000 shows to over two million people worldwide.

“It's our first time performing in Scarborough, and we can't wait to come and put on a great show and be part of such a fantastic event.”

Scarborough Extreme is divided into three distinct days with the schedule offering something for everyone.

Saturday July 12 is billed as Showcase Day.

At North Bay, there will be a host of activities including Team Extreme on a specially built skate ramp, with star athletes including Team GB BMX freestyle star Reece Dabreo, Chilli Pro Scooters rider Harvey Perkins, BMX freestyle rider James Ross and skateboarder Dave Monaghan taking part.

Scarborough BMX freestyler Miller Temple will also be at the event and visitors will get a chance to meet him and ask about his exploits.

There will also be music from Sound of Scarborough and performances from the 360 ALLSTARS.

Cycle coaching, balance bikes, roller skating, have-a-go surf sessions and paddling will also be on offer along with interactive games from Oliver’s Mount Racing, martial arts demonstrations and free drop-in yoga classes.

Typhon Martial Arts and Fitness will be running free sessions from noon to 2pm at their dojo on Durham Street.

Sunday July 13 is Taster Day featuring the likes of Richardson’s Cycles, Dissent Skate Shop and East Coast Skate Academy, which will be running the ‘Jamiversary’ skate jam at Hairy Bob’s Skate Park on North Bay, with dozens of prizes on offer.

Harvey Perkins will also be showing off his skills.

Scarborough Surf School will be holding a junior surf contest at Cayton Bay, while Street Rocks will be open from 1pm to 4pm for free rock-climbing sessions, yoga, Zumba and tai-chi.

Everyone Active is also offering people the chance to try out a variety of different sports at Scarborough Sports Village.

Monday is Performance Day with the 360 ALLSTARS on stage at 1pm and 7pm and Parkour UK demonstrating their skills beside Scarborough Spa.

The Scarborough Fair festival director, Julian Caddy, said: “Scarborough Extreme showcases the huge variety of extreme sports and other physical activity providers that operate across Scarborough.

“Throughout the festival, we are not only presenting what is on offer but also giving visitors the chance to try out new things for themselves and to be inspired by the skills of some of the best extreme sports athletes in the world.”

The Scarborough Fair is funded in part by £1.2m from the Government’s Towns Fund programme, which is being used to help to organise 15 festivals over three years.

North Yorkshire Council has worked in partnership with the public and private sectors to put on the events.

Visit https://scarboroughfair.uk/extreme/ for more.