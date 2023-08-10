A169 closed after five people injured in collision between car and motorbike near Pickering
The A169 road through the North York Moors was temporarily closed on Wednesday after a collsion between a car and a motorcycle near the Lockton turn.
By Louise Perrin
Published 10th Aug 2023, 07:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 07:49 BST
The incident occurred at 3.54pm and fire crews from Malton and Pickering responded to reports of a road traffic collision between a car and a motorcycle.
On arrival crews assisted police and ambulance colleagues with first aid to the five people involved.
The male motorcycle rider was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Fire crews then made the scene safe.