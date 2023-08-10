News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58

A169 closed after five people injured in collision between car and motorbike near Pickering

The A169 road through the North York Moors was temporarily closed on Wednesday after a collsion between a car and a motorcycle near the Lockton turn.
By Louise Perrin
Published 10th Aug 2023, 07:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 07:49 BST

The incident occurred at 3.54pm and fire crews from Malton and Pickering responded to reports of a road traffic collision between a car and a motorcycle.

On arrival crews assisted police and ambulance colleagues with first aid to the five people involved.

The male motorcycle rider was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Fire crews then made the scene safe.

Related topics:PickeringMalton