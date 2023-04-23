News you can trust since 1882
A170 road in Yorkshire voted one of the best roads in the UK

The A170, which runs through the North York Moors, has been voted one of the best roads in the UK

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read
The A170 runs from Scarborough to Thirsk, through the rural villages.The A170 runs from Scarborough to Thirsk, through the rural villages.
The A170 runs from Scarborough to Thirsk, through the rural villages.

The stunning 47-mile road, which runs from Scarborough, through the North York Moors and to Thirsk, takes in lots of beautiful scenery.

It came second in a public survey which was carried out by online electricals retailer AO.

They crowned the A9 in Scotland as the best road to drive in the UK, whereas research reveals that the British public prefer the A591 in the Lake District National Park.

When asked what criteria makes a road the best to drive, the drivers preferred roads that were long and clear, often with stunning scenery.

Almost one fifth (18%) of Brits believe the picturesque A591 is the best road to drive, closely followed by the A170 across the North York Moors (13%) and the A39, Cornwall’s Atlantic Highway (11%).

Over half (54%) of Brits chose the best road based on the picturesque scenery, whereas over a third (36%) picked a road that was fun to drive. When it came to the worst roads, over half (58%) of Brits chose their road based on the constant traffic and it always being busy.

The research also revealed that while over a third of Brits (35%) go for a drive to get from A to B, one in five (19%) choose to go for a drive to simply relax and unwind.

When asked whether they would enjoy driving for a living, over a third (38%) revealed they would love a job behind the wheel.

David Ashwell, Managing Director of AO Logistics, said: “It’s no surprise that over a third of the people surveyed expressed an interest in driving for a living.

"The UK has some stunning driving routes - our drivers are out on these roads every day, so they know them better than most.

"Travelling all over the country is certainly a perk of the job!”

