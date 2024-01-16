Mayoral candidate Keane Duncan has today committed to making a multi-million pound investment towards delivering the long-awaited dualling of the A64.

Mayoral candidate Keane Duncan has today committed to making a multi-million pound investment towards delivering the long-awaited dualling of the A64.

Uniting with the region’s MPs and business leaders to launch his “Just Dual It” campaign, Mr Duncan said there may be “just weeks” left to make the case to the Government.

And he said mayoral funding could be “key to sealing the deal” as he invited the public to add their voice by pledging support at justdualit.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His announcement came after a key meeting with roads minister Guy Opperman MP, local MPs Julian Sturdy, Kevin Hollinrake and Sir Robert Goodwill, and key business representatives at Hopgrove, near York.

Keane Duncan, York & North Yorkshire mayoral candidate, said: “After decades of setbacks and delays, we’re uniting to say the time has come to ‘Just Dual It’.

“This is a £300m project of national significance. While we can’t fund it entirely alone, it’s right that we demonstrate our local commitment.

“So I’m seizing the momentum of devolution and pledging mayoral funds towards construction costs if I’m elected as Mayor in May. This would give us a serious stake in delivery of the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While our specific final contribution would be subject to negotiation, this would represent a multi-million pound investment. Hopefully it’s an offer the Government can not refuse.

“With a decision on the A64 potentially just weeks away, I’m making this clear commitment now so we don’t miss out. It could prove key to strengthening the business case and sealing the deal.

“I’m prepared to do everything in my power as Mayor to deliver this critical investment at long last.

“But with time running out, I need to demonstrate the strength of local support. That’s why I’m asking as many people as possible to sign up to the ‘Just Dual It’ campaign.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Robert Goodwill, MP for Scarborough & Whitby, said: “Although this section of road is 40 miles from Scarborough, this is the single most important investment needed to secure continued economic investment and growth.

“Companies like Plaxton’s and McCain rely on ‘just in time’ deliveries and getting heavy goods vehicles into the coast.

“Tourism relies on this road too and, particularly at peak summer weekends, families can be deterred from returning if the have a bad experience with congestion delays.

“If the Government could do one thing to encourage economic development on the coast, it would be this section of the A64.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberto Weeden Sanz, Conservative parliamentary candidate for Scarborough & Whitby, said: “The campaign to dual the A64 has been going on for far too long.

“And the failure to dual key parts of this major highway is throttling the Yorkshire Coast.

“I am committed to ensuring that Scarborough and Whitby does not get forgotten and that we receive the investment needed to help our community flourish.

“With a multi-million pound commitment from Keane, and the government potentially due to decide on future funding for road infrastructure in the forthcoming budget, this is the opportunity for everyone to make their voices heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need you to sign up to our campaign to show that enough is enough. It is time to Just Dual It!”

Originally expected for delivery in 2025-30, it was announced last year that the A64 and 31 other Road Investment Strategy (RIS3) schemes would be pushed back for potential delivery beyond 2030 under RIS4.

While development work is continuing, all schemes remain uncommitted.

A funding announcement could be made as early as the Spring Budget in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk & Malton, said: “As the campaign for dualling the A64 enters a critical stage, it’s vital that as many people as possible voice their support.

“MPs stand with Keane to do everything it takes to deliver this upgrade that is so essential to our economy, businesses, visitors and local residents.”