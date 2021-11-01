AAS Vehicle Repairs launches shoe boxes appeal for Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child

Jess and Aaron Saltmer at AAS Vehicle Repairs are once again collecting shoe boxes for Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child.

This year the collection week is Monday, November 15 to Monday, November 22 and people can drop off their shoeboxes to AAS on Flamborough Industrial Estate.

People can either pick a box to be made for a boy or girl. The decorated boxes can be filled with soft teddys, toys, colouring books, colouring pens, finger puppets, school supplies, hats, gloves etc.

Jess said: “We collected 15 shoe boxes last year and would like to collect a lot more this time around. We can arrange drop off at our new unit in Bridlington. The address is Unit 1g, Flamborough Industrial Estate, Bempton Lane, Flamborough.