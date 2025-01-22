Acclaimed chef makes much-anticipated return to East Riding College in Bridlington

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 17:01 GMT
An acclaimed chef who was educated at the Scarborough TEC has made his much-anticipated return to East Riding College in Bridlington (part of the TEC partnership).

Anthony Gascoigne is looking to transform the culinary scene and is driven to lead the college’s hospitality and catering teams to excellence.

Anthony has gained recognition as TES Teacher of the Year 2021, the Craft Guild of Chefs Culinary Hero 2021, and the Craft Guild of Chefs Lecturer of the Year 2024. He was educated at the Scarborough TEC (then known as the Yorkshire Coast College) as a young adult.

His experience includes working with Michelin-star chef Andrew Pern at the Star Inn at Harome and in two-Michelin-starred chef Paul Heathcote’s Longridge restaurant at the Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland.

Anthony Gascoigne's experience includes working with Michelin-star chef Andrew Pern at the Star Inn at Harome, near Helmsley.

Anthony said: "Bridlington is the European capital of lobster – there’s so much to celebrate!

"In terms of the food scene, Yorkshire is really developing, and that’s why I wanted to come back here.”

Anthony has big plans for the hospitality departments at East Riding College, Bridlington, and is keen to raise aspirations through national competitions: "I want to show students that there is more outside of Bridlington and that they can be successful.

"I want to develop people, shaping their personalities and work ethic so they can go on and thrive.”

Anthony started his hospitality career at the age of 14 and has worked around the globe, including France and Australia.

He has taught culinary education since 2011.

Go to https://eastridingcollege.ac.uk/ to find out more about East Riding College courses.

