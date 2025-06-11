Acclaimed Helmsley restaurant Pignut on sustainability award shortlist for 2025 National Restaurant Awards

Interior of pignut, and some of the food on offer.

Pignut, an acclaimed Helmsley restaurant founded by Tom and Laurissa Heywood, has made the shortlist for the Sustainability Award at the 2025 National Restaurant Awards.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a landmark recognition of the couple’s deep-rooted commitment to ethical and environmental responsibility

Ton and Laurissa said: “We are so happy to have received the recognition by the National Restaurant Awards, it really means a lot to us both and motivates us even more to continue doing what we are doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully we can inspire people and other restaurants to find a way to be more sustainable to support British farmers and businesses as much as we can.

Pignut restaurant in Helmsley.

"A massive thanks to all our local suppliers who really influence the menu.

"We couldn't do it without them.

"We are also really excited to carry this on at Pignut and The Hare.”

The award, judged by the Sustainable Restaurant Association, is part of the National Restaurant Awards, organised by Restaurant magazine, and is among the most prestigious accolades in the UK’s culinary calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards recognise the best chefs, restaurants and hospitality professionals across the country, with a judging panel comprising more than 200 chefs, restaurateurs and food writers.

The Sustainability Award celebrates a UK restaurant going above and beyond to reduce its environmental impact and drive meaningful change across the food system.

Pignut was commended for its hyper-local menus, regenerative supply chains, zero-waste ethos and carbon-neutral status – all underpinned by a clear and consistent commitment to sustainability from day one.

Since opening in June 2023, the “small but fiercely ambitious” Pignut has earned critical acclaim for its modern British tasting menus, crafted with wild and foraged ingredients, produce grown in community gardens, and thoughtful partnerships with small-scale farmers and makers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every detail – from refillable wine bottles to reclaimed tables – reflects a sustainable mindset.

In July 2025, the restaurant will relocate to Scawton, taking over the iconic Hare at Scawton site.

This recognition follows a string of recent accolades for the duo, including Three AA Rosettes, a Michelin Guide recommendation, recognition as a carbon-neutral business, a place in the 360° Eat Guide for its commitment to sustainable gastronomy, and an Acorn Award for Laurissa, celebrating her as one of the UK hospitality industry’s rising stars under 30.