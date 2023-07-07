Based at the Community Hub on Marshall Avenue, the ‘Hub Writers’ group gives Bridlington residents an opportunity to express themselves in a space with no judgement.

Mr Slater said: “I have been involved in writing all my life. I have been an editor of a local magazine when I was younger, I have written for theatre, plays and a couple of novels alongside various other things.

“I have enjoyed it and a lot of people have said to me ‘oh I wish I could write things down’ and I said- ‘well you can!’

Bridlington Hub Writers is a community group to help residents build confidence in their writing.

“I used to be a member of a good writing group that met in Hunmanby, but it got too difficult for me to get there because I do not drive.

“I like to share things with other writers and listen to others - I would also like to share with people some new things that I have started writing as well and help them accomplish what they would like to do.

“It is not meant to be a teaching affair, I am just a person who has experience and would like to help people get going.”

Hub Writers meets on the first and last Wednesday of every month between 10am-11am.

Participation in the group is completely free, and you don’t need to bring any writing materials with you, however those taking part are invited to make a donation to the Community Hub of their choosing.