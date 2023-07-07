News you can trust since 1882
Accomplished Bridlington author sets up writing group to help community put their pens to paper

Bridlington creative John Slater, an accomplished writer, has set up a writing group to encourage the residents of Bridlington to get creative.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 7th Jul 2023, 17:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 17:49 BST

Based at the Community Hub on Marshall Avenue, the ‘Hub Writers’ group gives Bridlington residents an opportunity to express themselves in a space with no judgement.

Mr Slater said: “I have been involved in writing all my life. I have been an editor of a local magazine when I was younger, I have written for theatre, plays and a couple of novels alongside various other things.

“I have enjoyed it and a lot of people have said to me ‘oh I wish I could write things down’ and I said- ‘well you can!’

Bridlington Hub Writers is a community group to help residents build confidence in their writing.Bridlington Hub Writers is a community group to help residents build confidence in their writing.
“I used to be a member of a good writing group that met in Hunmanby, but it got too difficult for me to get there because I do not drive.

“I like to share things with other writers and listen to others - I would also like to share with people some new things that I have started writing as well and help them accomplish what they would like to do.

“It is not meant to be a teaching affair, I am just a person who has experience and would like to help people get going.”

Hub Writers meets on the first and last Wednesday of every month between 10am-11am.

Participation in the group is completely free, and you don’t need to bring any writing materials with you, however those taking part are invited to make a donation to the Community Hub of their choosing.

Contact Mr Slater on [email protected] or call 01262 601 456 for more information.

