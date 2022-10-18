Accountancy firm takes on walking challenge to support Scarborough Hospital

The ‘Scarborough Great Walkers’ team from the Smailes Goldie Group took on the challenge to walk from the Humber Bridge to Filey Brigg.

The ‘Scarborough Great Walkers’ team from the Smailes Goldie Group took on the challenge to walk from the Humber Bridge to Filey Brigg, with each department walking a different part of the route.

Nicki Shipley, Partner at Smailes Goldie Group, said: “The challenge is part of our pledge to raise £22,000 for charities in 2022.

"The teams completed the beautiful 79-mile Yorkshire Wolds Way national trail in seven teams with five charities being supported and around 90 staff members involved in the challenge.

“Our company has acquired three new offices in North Yorkshire this year so we chose the route from the Humber Bridge to Filey to mark the occasion, particularly as the trail is celebrating its 40th year.”

Emma Sargent, Community Fundraiser for York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the Scarborough Great Walkers team for choosing to fundraise for the Urgent and Emergency Care Appeal.

"The money raised will help to fund the extras such as creating relatives’ rooms within critical care to enable family to stay close by, fitting out specialist rooms including a mental health crisis room, and funding gardens to support patient and staff wellbeing.”