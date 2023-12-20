Acoustic singer Simma to continue residency at Whitby pub The Endeavour

Simma, popular singer and guitarist, is delighted to announce his continued residency at historic east side pub, The Endeavour.

With eight years of performances at the venue already under his belt, Simma is set to charm audiences every weekend throughout 2024.

His witty banter and engaging presence create an unforgettable atmosphere, making him a true gem of Whitby's music scene.

In celebration of his remarkable residency, Simma is thrilled to extend his schedule at the Church Street pub, ensuring that returning visitors and newcomers alike can enjoy some musical magic every weekend.

Acoustic singer Simma.

His unwavering passion for bringing joy through music has earned him a loyal following, and this extended residency promises to be a year filled with unforgettable experiences.

Simma’s passion for music has captivated audiences for over 25 years.