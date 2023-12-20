News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Acoustic singer Simma to continue residency at Whitby pub The Endeavour

Simma, popular singer and guitarist, is delighted to announce his continued residency at historic east side pub, The Endeavour.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 20th Dec 2023, 12:29 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 12:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

With eight years of performances at the venue already under his belt, Simma is set to charm audiences every weekend throughout 2024.

His witty banter and engaging presence create an unforgettable atmosphere, making him a true gem of Whitby's music scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In celebration of his remarkable residency, Simma is thrilled to extend his schedule at the Church Street pub, ensuring that returning visitors and newcomers alike can enjoy some musical magic every weekend.

Most Popular
Acoustic singer Simma.Acoustic singer Simma.
Acoustic singer Simma.

His unwavering passion for bringing joy through music has earned him a loyal following, and this extended residency promises to be a year filled with unforgettable experiences.

Simma’s passion for music has captivated audiences for over 25 years.

His performances are known for their warmth, humour, and genuine connection with the audience and his ability to connect with people on a personal level has made him a beloved figure with locals and visitors.