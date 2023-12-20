Acoustic singer Simma to continue residency at Whitby pub The Endeavour
With eight years of performances at the venue already under his belt, Simma is set to charm audiences every weekend throughout 2024.
His witty banter and engaging presence create an unforgettable atmosphere, making him a true gem of Whitby's music scene.
In celebration of his remarkable residency, Simma is thrilled to extend his schedule at the Church Street pub, ensuring that returning visitors and newcomers alike can enjoy some musical magic every weekend.
His unwavering passion for bringing joy through music has earned him a loyal following, and this extended residency promises to be a year filled with unforgettable experiences.
Simma’s passion for music has captivated audiences for over 25 years.
His performances are known for their warmth, humour, and genuine connection with the audience and his ability to connect with people on a personal level has made him a beloved figure with locals and visitors.