Actors wanted for two new one-act plays for Scarborough - audition details

Actors are needed for two new-one act plays to be put on in Scarborough

Roll up, roll up – one new production company and two new plays – all they need is a cast.

This is a shout-out to performers who want to be involved in creating the shows produced by Saucy Seaside Productions.

The plays are Material Boy by Richard Milburn and Live and Let Fry by Sue Wilkinson which will be staged at the YMCA Theatre as part of Scarborough Fringe – on from June 13 to 22.

“We are seeking to form a small company of actors to perform two new one-act plays by professional writers,” said Richard.

“Both are comedies set in Scarborough. This is a paid opportunity with a rehearsal fee and a box-office split for all company members,” he said.

Characters for Live and Let Fry

Rita Spoons

Playing age – late 50s, widowed owner of the Golden Fry and mother to Tyrone and Timothy.

Tyrone Spoons

Playing age – 30s, the older son of Rita and the late Ron Spoons. Born and bred in Scarborough and obsessed with the James Bond movies and wants to be a spy. He is also a singer.

Timothy Spoons

Younger brother of Tyrone, charming, sporty and clever. He has been in New York working on Wall Street before his return home.

Edie Smith

A regular at the Golden Fry. Edie is in her 60s and a singer. She is a local legend.

Gansey Gaz

A regular at the Golden Fry. He is in his 70s and a retired fisherman who has carried a torch for Edie for years.

Molly Comely

Tyrone and Timothy’s ex is in her 30s. She is a singer.

Characters – Material Boy

Jack/Jacques

Jack – playing Age 18 – handsome, intelligent, laddish, trapped. Dreams of escape. French accent, outrageous and temperamental.

Margaret

Playing age 40s/50s/60s – charismatic, unconventional, worldly wise.

Eric

Indeterminate age. A cabaret performer and Margaret’s former husband. A singer.

For full details and an invitation to audition please contact [email protected]

Deadline for enquiries is Friday April 5.