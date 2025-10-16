Red House care home, located on St Annes Road in Bridlington welcomed The Purple Pig Farm on Wednesday, October 15, for an afternoon of animal therapy with residents.

The team brought a number of friendly animals including rabbits, guinea pigs, bantam chickens, hedgehog, owl and even a bearded dragon.

A spokesperson said: “The visit was designed so that everyone can get involved, with the animals taken round to residents’ rooms, including those who are less mobile or confined to bed.

“It was a lovely, uplifting experience that got all of the residents talking and smiling.”

The Purple Pig Company, based in Pocklington, is a mobile service has been providing educational farm animal visits to schools and animal therapy visits to care homes since 2011.

Purple Pig Farm visit Red House care home The bearded lizard enjoys a stroke!

Purple Pig Farm visit Red House care home A lovely hedgehog brought joy to residents.

Purple Pig Farm visit Red House care home Making friends with the bearded lizard!