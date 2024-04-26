Adventurer and author at The Whitby Bookshop to sign copies of her new book

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wayfarer – Love, Loss and Life on Britain’s Ancient Paths – was recently published by HarperNorth and is a woman’s tale of the transformative power of walking Britain’s ancient pilgrim paths.

On an assignment to walk the most famous pilgrimage in the world – the Camino de Santiago, in northern Spain – Phoebe somehow lost her way.

Having spent a lifetime exploring unfamiliar places, she quit her dream job, ended her long-term relationship and headed home to North Wales to

discover the point to... everything.

From losing her mother as a teenager to surviving toxic relationships, Phoebe offers an unflinchingly honest look at her battle with an eating disorder, depression, and the pitfalls of newfound singledom.