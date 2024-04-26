Adventurer and author at The Whitby Bookshop to sign copies of her new book
Wayfarer – Love, Loss and Life on Britain’s Ancient Paths – was recently published by HarperNorth and is a woman’s tale of the transformative power of walking Britain’s ancient pilgrim paths.
On an assignment to walk the most famous pilgrimage in the world – the Camino de Santiago, in northern Spain – Phoebe somehow lost her way.
Having spent a lifetime exploring unfamiliar places, she quit her dream job, ended her long-term relationship and headed home to North Wales to
discover the point to... everything.
From losing her mother as a teenager to surviving toxic relationships, Phoebe offers an unflinchingly honest look at her battle with an eating disorder, depression, and the pitfalls of newfound singledom.
The free event at The Whitby Bookshop on May 3 is on from 6.30pm with a Q&A session and book signing.