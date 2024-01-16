Advice for North Yorkshire residents on how to protect your home during cold weather

Temperatures across Yorkshire are set to drop this week, and Yorkshire Water is reminding its customers to insulate their pipes to prevent them from freezing and bursting.

Lagging your pipes could save on the cost of a repair as it prevents the pipes from freezing and potentially bursting, which could also cause a knock-on effect and damage your property.

The responsibility of pipes on private properties lies with the homeowner, so it’s important to check that pipes, taps, cisterns, tanks and water meters in unheated areas that might be exposed to the cold are lagged.

Emily Brady from Yorkshire Water said: “Pipes that are not properly insulated can freeze, and this can lead to pipes cracking, becoming blocked or burst, which can cause flooding. With the temperatures set to drop over the next few days it’s important that you check your pipes, to avoid any unwelcome surprises.

“The responsibility of pipes on private properties lies with the homeowner, and bursts can cause lots of damage to your home. We advise that you lag your exposed pipes, so they’re protected from the colder weather.”

Yorkshire Water is also offering advice to those who turn the tap on to find no water, as it may be that there is a frozen pipe. If this is the case, take the following step to get your water running again:

First, check all exposed pipes for any leaks or bursts and if you can't see anything then turn the tap on at your kitchen sink and heat the pipe with a hairdryer.

Never ever use a naked flame to defrost a pipe.