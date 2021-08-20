Excel Pest Management in Cayton donated a trolley full of nappies, toothbrushes and toothpaste. (Photo: Excel Pest Management)

The charity initially put out an appeal for essentials including toiletries, nappies and clothes on Thursday evening.

Residents in Scarborough and the surrounding area have since donated hundreds of items which have caused the centre to pause donations.

The Rainbow Centre said: "Thank you to everyone who has donated to us today! We now need some time to sort through everything we have, which is a lot!

Scarborough's The Rainbow Centre has temporarily paused donations after overwhelming support from residents for Afghan refugees.

"So we are now closed for donations until Monday."

The charity said it was "so grateful" for all the support it has received so far.

Excel Pest Management in Cayton donated a trolley full of nappies, toothbrushes and toothpaste. They said: "The Rainbow Centre do a fantastic job for those in Scarborough who need it most."

Castello Pizzeria Bar on Victoria Road has also opened its doors as a drop-off point.

Customers can either bring donations in or give them to the takeaway's drivers over the weekend who will then take them to The Rainbow Centre on Monday for those who are unable to.

They said: "We can’t even comprehend what it must be like to have to flee your own country and leave everything you own, know and love behind with nothing but the clothes on your back.

"It’s so good to hear that Scarborough has opened their arms and welcomed these refugees into our town."

A total of 92 refugees from Afghanistan fleeing the rule of the Taliban are being temporarily housed in a hotel in Scarborough.

The leader of Scarborough Council, Cllr Steve Siddons, said that the arrangement had been made between the Home Office and the hotel but that the council supported the decision.

The Government is aiming to house 20,000 people fleeing the country over the next five years after it fell to the Taliban.

From Monday, the charity will be accepting donations and say they currently need clothes and underwear for teenagers and clothes and underwear for women. These should be washed and in good condition.

Donations should be brought to The Rainbow Centre on Castle Road, Monday to Friday 9am-2pm, Eastfield Medical Centre - Monday to Friday 8am-6.30pm, Castello Pizzeria Bar - Saturday 4pm-10pm.

Postal donations can be sent to Parish House, Castle Road, Scarborough. YO11 1TH.

Financial contributions can be made directly to the charity using the following bank information.

St Mary's Social Action - The Rainbow Centre

CAF Bank

Sort Code: 40-52-40