After-dark Ghost Tales returns to Scarborough Castle in time for Halloween
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The tours will explore the deepest, darkest corners of the castle by nightfall, led by historic storytellers who will bewitch with tales of supernatural sightings, ghosts and horrors from years gone by.
For the event, which is strictly for over 16s only, visitors are encouraged to bring a torch and watch out for what might be lurking around the corner!
Ghost Tales tours are running at 7pm and 8.30pm on Saturday October 26, Sunday October 27, Wednesday October 30 and Thursday October 31.
Tickets cost £18 or £14 for English Heritage members and must be pre-booked in advance.
During the school holidays Scarborough Castle will also be running its Halloween half-term activities.
Children can enjoy a ghoulishly good day out, follow a quest to solve creepy clues and listen to spooky stories.
The castle is open to visitors 10am to 4pm from Saturday October 26 to Sunday November 3 and all activities are included in the price of entry.