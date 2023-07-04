After the success of hosting Kristina Rihanoff in 2019, Colebrooke Productions welcomed West End star and popular fan-favourite of Strictly Come Dancing, Robin Windsor to Whitby.

Windsor hosted three workshops throughout the afternoon on Sunday July 2 which saw dancers from Hartlepool and Scarborough join the dancers of Whitby for workshops in Charleston, Jive, Musical Theatre and competitive Cha Cha Cha.

Organiser Chris Colebrooke said: “He was fantastic and a massive hit with everyone, from the adults right down to the little ones.

"We owe a massive thank you to our very own Ballroom and Latin teacher Rebecca Waterfield, who has been instrumental in helping to organise this event, she is extremely passionate about dance for all.”

Due to the booking, it was also possible to arrange for Robin to continue teaching on Monday July 3 at East Whitby Academy, where he worked with every age group in the school.

“It really was a fantastic day where so much was learnt and taken away from a true professional in the industry,” said Chris.

"We look forward to working with more professionals and making sure the opportunities keep coming for the performers of Whitby.”

A British professional Latin and ballroom dancer, Windsor was best known for his appearances on TV’s Strictly Come Dancing.

In 2010, which was Windsor’s first season of Strictly Come Dancing, Kristina Rihanoff became his professional partner.

