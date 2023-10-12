News you can trust since 1882
Age UK are in need of 'friendly, caring individuals to telephone befriend lonely older people' in the Bridlington area

Age UK, the charity that works with and for older people, is looking to attract telephone befriending volunteers in the Bridlington area.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 12th Oct 2023, 15:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 15:16 BST
Age UK are looking for reliable and chatty volunteers to join telephone befriending scheme in the Bridlington area.

A befriender provides a friendly, regular telephone call to older people with the aim of reducing feelings of social isolation.

This role is flexible, and residents can be involved as little or as much as they want. However, it is very important that the telephone calls are regular -this can be weekly /fortnightly/agreed with the elderly client.

Age UK will run an induction/training session to prepare people for the role.

This will also include how to use the information resources available and be an opportunity to raise questions.

A befriender needs to be confident, have communication skills, enjoy conversation and listening, provide a friendly ear for the older people, understand the issues that some older people may face, be trustworthy, reliable and committed, and have a sense of humour.

An Age UK spokesperson said: “We are looking for friendly, caring individuals to telephone befriend lonely older people.

"These calls make a real difference for someone who may not have much company from day to day. Loneliness among older people is becoming a greater issue.

"The befriending service provides regular, friendly phone calls to help reduce feelings of isolation and rebuild confidence.

"The telephone calls also allow the older person to enjoy general conversation on subjects that interest them and help prevent the feelings of loneliness.”

Email [email protected] for more information or call Age UK at 01482 324644.

