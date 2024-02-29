Age UK North Yorkshire Coast and Moors hold appreciation party for volunteers
Age UK North Yorkshire Coast and Moors (NCYM) have held an appreciation party for the hard work their volunteers do.
The party was held at the Railway Club in Scarborough and the charity received donations to help with the buffet from Tesco Local on Castle Road.
Age UK NYCM try and have a celebration for their volunteers twice a year to say a massive thank you to them for all that they do as they could not do it without them.
If anyone would like to volunteer they can get in touch with Tracey Armstrong, Activities and Volunteer Coordinator, on 01723 379058 or email her on [email protected].