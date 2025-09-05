Age UK North Yorkshire Coast and Moors seek volunteers for friendship services that 'help those most in need'

Steve Carr the Wellbeing Manager at Age UK North Yorkshire Coast and Moors, who is overseeing this project along with Tracey Armstrong, Activities & Volunteer Coordinator.

Age UK North Yorkshire Coast and Moors are looking for more volunteers to help provide much-needed friendship services that support older people across the region.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recently, Age UK North Yorkshire Coast and Moors received a generous donation from the Julia Rausing Trust as part of its wider partnership with Age UK the national charity.

This donation aims to help older people experiencing loneliness and isolation. Recent research from Age UK has highlighted just how big of an issue loneliness currently is, with 97,000 people age 65+ in Yorkshire and Humber saying they have no friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loneliness often stems from factors like bereavement, living alone and decline in health. Age UK North Yorkshire Coast and Moors friendship services provide a lifeline to the older community by connecting an older person with a volunteer to help give them confidence to join social groups and activities, to be a voice for the older person and to motivate them into trying new things, even if this is just to go for a short walk. The volunteer only has to have a spare one to two hours per week to help an older person feel less lonely and isolated, this can be done during the week, weekends or even on an evening.

The service has helped people like Graham who had not been out of his house for over 20 years but is now doing his own shopping with his lovely volunteer and going for well-being walks. Graham told Age UK that his volunteer has made an amazing difference in his life, and he doesn’t know where he would be without her.

Tracey Armstrong at Age UK North Yorkshire Coast and Moors said: “We are delighted to be receiving this donation from the Julia Rausing trust to support all the people in Scarborough and the local area.

“Loneliness and isolation affects so many older people in our community and we’re really grateful to The Julia Rausing Trust for supporting our friendship services so we can help those most in need”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about Age UK North Yorkshire coast and Moors and its friendship services, or if you would like to become a volunteer for this project, email [email protected] or call 01723 379058.